Hook And Hunting: Fly Fishing In The Winter

Most people would hope to be out on a frozen lake ice fishing right now.

But many Northern Michigan waterways are still open.

That doesn't mean you can't still grab your pole and bait and hit the water though.

The Northern Angler in Traverse City says they've had a great winter for fly fishing.

Conditions on the Manistee, Betsie and Boardman Rivers have been great.

Allowing fisherman to get out on boats, and reel in a number of trout and steelhead.

“We had one of our younger generation fly anglers come in the other day, on one of the snow days they had off, and he said he caught more steelhead that day than he had all fall. So it's great to see,” Brian Pitser, owner of The Northern Angler said.

They say they prefer conditions to be in the upper 30's to lower 40's to head out on the open waters.