Saginaw Men Charged Following More Than 40 Roscommon Co. Home Break-Ins

In this update, we can now show you the two men police arrested for breaking into more than 40 Northern Michigan homes, starting last fall.

Roscommon County sheriff's deputies and state police say homes throughout Roscommon County, starting in Prudenville, were cleaned out by the thieves.

State police arrested Leonard Christopher and Nicholas Richardson of Saginaw.

Both are now charged with 2nd degree home invasion.

Police also say there is a woman still being looked at as a person of interest, and there could be more suspects.