Boyne City Police Arrest Man Accused of Breaking Into Car To Steal Gun, Cash

Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a car to steal a gun and cash.

It's a story we first told you about back in December.

Boyne City police say the items were stolen on Christmas Eve.

They issued an arrest warrant for Nathan Hublick.

Officers found the stolen goods near a house where he'd been living, but he wasn't there when they went to arrest him.

On Tuesday, they saw Hublick smoking a cigarette outside his house.

They made the arrest after a police canine found him hiding in the basement.

Hublick will be formally charged January 31.