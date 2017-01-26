Former CMU Professor Sentenced To 14-45 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes

A former Central Michigan University professor, already federally sentenced for sexually abusing a child and having child porn, learned his punishment in Isabella County court Thursday.

A judge sentenced former CMU journalism professor, Mark Ranzenberger, to 14 to 45 years in prison.

Earlier this week, a federal judge sentenced him to 14 years.

They will be served at the same time with 111 days credit.

He must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

Ranzenberger admitted to having more than 1,000 images of child porn in September.

He also said he sexually abused a child three times a week between 1995 and 2002.

The investigation started when he mistakenly displayed the images in class.