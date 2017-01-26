Massive Sinkhole Near Detroit, Macomb Co. Officials Asking Residents To Restrict Water Usage

Macomb County officials are asking residents and businesses to restrict their water usage after sediment plugged a collapsed sewer line there.

That sewer line caused a massive sinkhole in Fraser, just north of Detroit.

The restriction on water will help prevent sewage getting into the Clinton River.

Engineers noticed the decreased flow this morning.

The county says that a quarter inch of rainfall could cause an unavoidable release of sewage into the river.

Three homes in Fraser were condemned after the sewer collapsed last month.