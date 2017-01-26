President Trump Calls For 20 Percent Tax On Imports From Mexico To Pay For Wall

President Donald Trump's promised Mexican border wall and insistence that the country will pay for it caused enough tension that Mexico's president cancelled his plans to visit the U.S.

That, along with recently announced or soon to be announced executive orders on immigration reform and refugees, have shaken up long-standing ties between the two countries.

Mexico's president is firmly saying they will not pay for it.

President Enrique Peña Nieto has now cancelled an upcoming meeting with the two leaders.

President Trump says in a tweet that the U.S. has a $60 billion trade deficit with Mexico and that it has always been a one-sided deal.

Republican leaders say Congress says it will cost up to $15 billion to build the border wall.

President Trump is now calling for a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to help pay for it.

The president says the wall is just a part of his administration cracking down on undocumented people in the U.S.

The chief of the U.S. border patrol has now resigned from his post.

It's not clear whether he was asked to leave.