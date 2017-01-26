President Trump Calls For 20 Percent Tax On Imports From Mexico To Pay For Wall

Part of a busy Upper Peninsula road is shut down following a deadly crash.
UPDATE: Part of U.S. 2 in the Upper Peninsula is back open after a section of it was closed due to a deadly crash Monday afternoon.
The village of Kalkaska is being sued by three families over health care benefits promised to them.
Two people were killed in an Antrim county chain reaction crash. One of them was a local pilot.
Two people are dead after an accident in Antrim County.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the DNR just told us there's a wildfire spreading in Benzie County.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now. Midland County officials say there's a high-rise apartment fire happening.
State troopers arrested a man who they say was driving drunk, minutes after snorting drugs.
The fire is out but the search is on for possible victims and pets after tearing through a Midland County apartment high rise.
The DNR says a wildfire in Benzie County is now out. It spread to around 40 acres in the Grass Lake Area in eastern Benzie County.
President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director.
