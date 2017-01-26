Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Resolutions Inspiration

We're a few weeks into the New Year. If changing your diet for the better was a goal this year, you may find yourself slipping.

Michelle Dunaway met up with Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, in our brand new 9&10 News kitchen to come up with some healthy options that will have your stomach growling.

Blackberry Cinnamon Smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 banana, sliced and frozen

• 1 cup frozen blackberries

• 1 small apple with peel on, diced

• 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or milk of your choice)

• 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

• 2 dried dates, pitted

• 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed meal

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Add the banana, blackberries, and apple to a blender; top with milk. Add yogurt, dates, flaxseed, cinnamon, and vanilla. Puree until smooth. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Savory Oatmeal with Mushrooms and Spinach

Ingredients:

• 2 cups chicken stock

• 1 cup steel-cut oatmeal

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 medium onion, finely sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 6 to 8 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced

• 3 to 5 sprigs fresh thyme

• 1 packed cup of baby spinach

• 1/2 cup finely grated smoked Gouda

• sea salt to taste

• Cracked black pepper to taste

• 2 to 3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Bring water to a boil in a pot. Pour in oatmeal, reduce heat to a simmer, and cover. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes, until oats have reached desired tenderness.

2. Meanwhile pour oil into a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and thyme sprigs and sauté until mushrooms turn golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. (If liquid dries too soon, add 1 teaspoon oil at a time.) Remove thyme sprigs. Add spinach and sauté until wilted.

3. When oatmeal finishes cooking, remove from heat and fold in Gouda. Scoop into pan with vegetables and mix thoroughly. Transfer to serving bowls and add olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves. Enjoy!

Simple Shaved Rutabaga

Ingredients:

• ½ stick butter

• Two 1 1/2-pound rutabagas (yellow turnips)—quartered, peeled and shaved to 1/8 inch thick

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

1. In a very large skillet, melt the butter. Add the rutabagas, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until tender and browned in spots, 10 minutes. Season with pepper, toss and serve. Enjoy!

**For more healthy recipes and tips for everyday wellness, click here.