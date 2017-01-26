Cheboygan Co. Deputies Arrest Three People Following High Speed Chase

Cheboygan County deputies arrested two men and one woman from Wisconsin.

They're accused of several crimes that led to a high speed chase.

The sheriff’s office issued a “be on the lookout” for a stolen truck coming from the Upper Peninsula.

A deputy spotted it and attempted to pull the driver over on I-75 south, but they didn't stop.

They continued on to M-27, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The group eventually ditched the truck and tried to cross Mullet Lake near Liberty Point.

Two of them stopped and were taken into custody.

The sheriff department set up deputies around the lake and deployed their hovercraft.

One of the men came out across the lake at a home. That's where deputies arrested him.

They found seven stolen guns and drug paraphernalia in the truck.

All three are in the Cheboygan County Jail.