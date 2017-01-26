Feedback at 5:00: Michigan's 180th Birthday - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Feedback at 5:00: Michigan's 180th Birthday

Today we are wishing the great state of Michigan a very happy 180th birthday!

On January 26th, 1837, Michigan was admitted into the Union.

There are so many beautiful places and unique aspects to our state, and many take great pride in living here.

