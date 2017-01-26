Grawn Man Burns American Flag Outside Grand Traverse County Jail

A Grawn man of Russian descent was caught burning an American flag outside of the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien says it happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m.

A 22-year-old man showed up outside the jail and started burning a flag.

Police say he told them he was burning it so he could go to jail and back to Russia.

He was not arrested and left without incident.

Officers are sending a report over to the prosecutor’s office.