Manistee Co. Woman Accused of Stealing Gift Cards From Traverse City Fire Dept.

Police say they have an arrest warrant for a Manistee County woman accused of stealing gift cards from the Traverse City Fire Department.

In December, Traverse City Fire held a Toys for Tots drive.

They say two women walked in looking for help.

When the fire marshal took them in his office to try and get them toys they stole three $100 Target gift cards he had for his family.

City police were able to identify the women in surveillance video from Target.

They now say they are going to arrest a Copemish woman for larceny.