Lake Ann Man Accused Of Kicking Down Door, Punching Man In The Face

A Lake Ann man is facing serious charges. He's accused of kicking another man's door down and punching him in the face.

The home invasion and assault case happened in early December at a house in Wexford County's Greenwood Township.

Troopers say a group got into a fight and Dustin Tandy was involved.

Investigators say the dispute was over a woman.

Tandy is charged with first-degree home invasion and assault.

Tandy and one other man were also charged with separate misdemeanors for malicious destruction.

Tandy could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.