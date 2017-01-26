US 31 in Emmet County Back Open After Deadly Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

US 31 in Emmet County Back Open After Deadly Crash

Posted: Updated:

A busy Northern Michigan road is back open after closing because of a deadly crash.

US 31 at Horton Bay Road in Emmet County was closed Thursday morning after a two car accident.

Details are limited, but Petoskey police say one person was killed in the crash.

The scene is now clear and the road is back open.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more information. 