US 31 in Emmet County Back Open After Deadly Crash

Two people are dead after an accident in Antrim County.
Part of a busy Upper Peninsula road is shut down following a deadly crash.
State troopers arrested a man who they say was driving drunk, minutes after snorting drugs.
A Michigan native and Vietnam veteran will receive the Medal of Honor from President Trump at the White House Monday.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now. Midland County officials say there's a high-rise apartment fire happening.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the DNR just told us there's a wildfire spreading in Benzie County.
The U.S. flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean peninsula in response to North Korea's latest missile test.
President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director.
Traverse City is known for its family-owned businesses. Front Street is lined with stores that can only be found in Traverse City.
Clemens Food Group cut the ribbon on a 650,000 square foot facility in Coldwater on Saturday.
