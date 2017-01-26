Community Calendar: Weekend Of January 27

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

Downtown Winter Ice Festival – January 27-28

Head to downtown Sault Ste. Marie at 6pm as local businesses compete in Ice Carving Challenge.

Those who attend the free Downtown Winter Ice Festival can also enjoy shopping and food.

For more information, click here.

New Moon – January 28

Spend the darkest night of the year outside at the Headlands Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City. Take in a stunning view of the constellations from 5:00-7:00pm. No reservation is required and admission is free!

For more information, click here.

Chinese Spring Festival – January 28

West Senior High School in Traverse City is hosting a Chinese Spring Festival from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM.

Enjoy traditional Chinese dances, musical performances and food at this fun free event!

YetiFest – January 28

YetiFest kicks off at 10:00 AM in Downtown Suttons Bay. The fundraiser festival features fun wintry events, including a 5K Yeti Walk/Run, treasure hunt, silent auction, Yeti Stew Cook Off and much more!

For more information, click here.

Carly’s Hill Snow Fun Day: 5th Annual Cardboard Classic – January 28

11 AM-3 PM, Springfield Park & Rec. Area in Fife Lake is hosting the annual event from 11:00am-3:00pm. Those who attend can compete in hand-made cardboard sled races, enjoy prizes, a lunch, hot drinks and a warm fire. The Cardboard Classic is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

Night of Louisiana – January 28

Enjoy the Night of Louisiana at 7:00pm in the John G. Kulhavi Events Center in Mount Pleasant. Come out and enjoy a night of authentic food, live zydeco and Cajun music and dancing. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

For more information, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Friday at 6:50am, 7:50am and 8:50am for more of our Community Calendar!