Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages Across Northern Michigan

Heavy snow blanketed Northern Michigan, causing power outages across the area.

In Roscommon County, the lights are starting to come back on.

At one point, more than 3,500 people were in the dark.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, just under 1,000 people were without power.

