The Mitten State Celebrates 180 years

Happy Birthday, Michigan!

Thursday is the mitten state’s 180th birthday.

Michigan became part of the United States on January 26 1837.

Governor Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other elected state officials will hold a ceremony in the Capitol building on Thursday.

The ceremony is being called “The Turnaround” celebration because it takes 180 degrees to turn something around.

Ruth Johnson's office says the state has reinvented itself throughout its history in the face of numerous challenges.

Michigan was the 26th state to be admitted to the union.