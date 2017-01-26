Traverse City Committee Discusses City Height Rules

Traverse City is talking construction again, but this time they're talking about the rules.

The Traverse City Planning Committee is reviewing zoning codes that set height limits citywide.

The committee is looking at building height regulations throughout the city to determine if they are appropriate for city residents’ goals and wishes.

Traverse City Planning Director, Russ Soyring says, from there they will make a list of recommendations; “So when we come up with a set of recommendations our plan is to send that out and have the public react to that so we're gonna have a public meeting.”

Soyring says the public meeting to discuss the regulations will likely happen in the next two months