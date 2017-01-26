Traverse City School Takes Steps To Better Community

Two people are dead after an accident in Antrim County.
A Michigan native and Vietnam veteran will receive the Medal of Honor from President Trump at the White House Monday.
State troopers arrested a man who they say was driving drunk, minutes after snorting drugs.
The U.S. flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean peninsula in response to North Korea's latest missile test.
Traverse City is known for its family-owned businesses. Front Street is lined with stores that can only be found in Traverse City.
Charges have been filed in connection to a massive dog fighting operation in the Lansing area.
If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse, now is your chance.
Clemens Food Group cut the ribbon on a 650,000 square foot facility in Coldwater on Saturday.
Anglers around the country dream of the opportunity to come drop their line in Fishtown. The Leland town is famous for some of the best charter fishing in the country and you can experience it!
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a drowning victim.
