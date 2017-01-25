Traverse City Police Warn of Carfentanil in Northern Michigan

“It came our way and it’s here now, so we need to be aware of it,” says Captain James Bussell.

The first known carfentanil death in Traverse City.

Police say it’s something everyone needs to be aware of.

Carfentanil is an opioid used as a tranquilizer for large animals.

Since 2012, it’s made its way into the United States, and is now in northern Michigan.

Traverse City police had their first run-in with the drug.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington give us a look at what a local substance prevention group says about carfentanil.

“This is the first in Traverse City that I'm aware of. I just found out today that there's been a handful of cases recently in Northern Michigan,” says Traverse City Police Department Captain James Bussell.

Carfentanil: It’s catching the attention of police in Traverse City after toxicology reports show a man found dead in December overdosed on the opioid.

Captain Bussell goes on to say, “Typically its mixed in with heroin just like fentanyl is and I think a lot of overdoses that we've seen that's the reason why they’re overdosing because they think it is heroin, and it’s actually heroin mixed in with carfentanil.”

It's a drug used as a tranquilizer for large animals like elephants. It’s approximately 10-thousand times more potent than morphine, making it incredibly strong and dangerous.

“The public should use extreme caution if they come into contact with anything they believe is a narcotic. It can be absorbed through the skin in certain forms,” Captain Bussell goes on.

Maya Doe-Simkins is the Co-Director of Harm Reduction Michigan in Traverse City.

She says, “If they are taking carfentanil they don't necessarily know that they are taking carfentanil.”

It's something Harm Reduction Michigan says their staff has to be educated on.

“In Michigan we are either not seeing as much or we are in the very beginning stages of seeing as much as our neighbors. Southern Ohio has been strongly hit with carfentanil,” Doe-Simkins goes on.

And although carfentanil is rather new to Northern Michigan, it doesn't change any of the ways that Harm Reduction Michigan approaches drug abuse.

Doe-Simkins continues, “We really need to continue to be providing services to our community particularly in the context of opioid overdose that is really a preventable kind of death.”