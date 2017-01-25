Interlochen Public Library Meets Fundraising Goal For New Building

A Northern Michigan library excited Wednesday night, as they reach their money goal to build a new building.

The Interlochen Public Library in Grand Traverse County has been in need of a new building for years.

The library says the building has been around for 30 years, so in 2014 they began raising money to make a new building with a big future, a reality.

With the help of countless donations, they finally raised their goal of 2.5 million dollars.

The new library will be located just off Tenth Street in Interlochen.

It's double the size of the current space.

Wednesday night excitement filled the library as the community celebrated meeting that goal.

“It is very exciting. We had so many people who put their heart and soul into this so for all of us we just feel like it's a great celebration and as you can see tonight the whole community feels that way, says Renee Kelchak, Library Director at Interlochen Public Library.

The new library will have a commercial kitchen and community rooms.

They're set to break ground in April, and hope to open next winter.