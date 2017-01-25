Vanderbilt Area Schools Off State Priority List

“Kind of our slogan, every child every day.”

That vision is part of how one Northern Michigan school district got off the state's priority school list.

Vanderbilt Area Schools was put on priority status because of students underachieving academically.

So they set out with a plan to turn their schools, and students around.

"No school who had ever gone into their fourth year of priority had ever gotten out," said Rick Heitmeyer.

For Rick Heitmeyer, the Superintendent of Vanderbilt Area Schools, some days walking past the lockers and down the halls felt hopeless.

"We went into priority after the 2012 school year because of poor student achievement poor performance on state tests poor performance on having the right number of kids taking the test," he said.

So in 2015 he came in with a goal to make a 180 degree turn.

"When you've got that label people, know you've got that label and when you've had that label going into the fifth year you start to think you're not going to get out because nobody has," he said.

Heitmeyer, the teachers and staff put together a reform plan and worked with the Department of Education. They are also almost out of a deficit.

"I really think that because the kids really knew we cared about them they really tried harder on the state assessments last year and this year," he said.

And on Friday they got a phone call they thought might never come: Vanderbilt Area Schools is no longer a priority school.

"They've done a great job. I know everyone has worked really hard they've put a lot into this school and to make sure it continues. It makes me proud," said Danielle Ormsbe.

For the school's staff, conquering a challenge that felt out of reach was as simple as focusing on their shared vision: Every Child. Every day.

"Believe in what you're doing there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Rick said.