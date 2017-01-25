Traverse City Girl Scouts Sell Cookies To Send To Troops Overseas

It's Girl Scout Cookie season and one local troop is selling cookies for a special cause.

Wednesday Amanda Allen of troop 10037 was in downtown Traverse City selling cookies to send to those in the military overseas.

A tradition started by her sister eight years ago.

Local veteran organizations cover the postage.

This year they'll send their 10,000 box to places like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.

They often get thank you letters and pictures back.

Amanda says, “It's probably nice to have something from back at home to remind you maybe if great memories you've had in the past or more memories that you might make.”

They've sold more than 600 boxes this year, but want to beat a 1,000 box goal by their Sunday deadline.

To help out email cookiesforthetroops1@gmail.com or call 231-883-7055.