Cherry Capital Airport Has Record-Breaking 2016, Credits Local Businesses

Cherry Capital Airport is a travel hub for northern Michigan and now they've got big numbers to prove it.

In 2016, Cherry Capital saw more than 450,000 passengers which beat their previous record from 2005 by more than 21,000 people.

“We see our peer airports losing service and we're growing.”

After the economy took a turn so did the airport’s passenger numbers, but they were able to make a comeback. Since 2011 Cherry Capital Airport has been soaring to new heights, so high that last year they broke their record by more than 21,000 passengers.

Airport Director Kevin Klein says, “2016 total passengers number 451,346 that was an increase from 2005 430,050 passengers.”

From Cadillac all the way up to the bridge and into the U.P. more people are flying through Cherry Capital Airport. The highlight of the year was actually October through December. While the tourism industry plays a major role, it is growing businesses they also have to thank.

Klein says, “Our growth numbers comparing December 2016 to December 2015 was 5.8% growth so we're really seeing a lot of positive growth I think that has a lot to do with our business travel.”

Bill O’Brien at Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce says the airport is the center of the business community in Northern Michigan. “Whether we need to bring people like doctors or engineers or talent to our region or to be able to expand our products or services all over the world I mean it's important to have a strong and effective airport.”

Ed Antkoviak travels all over the country for work and depends on Cherry Capital Airport. “For me it takes an hour and a half, hour and 40 minutes to get here in the morning and this way I don't have to drive to Detroit four and a half hours from Cheboygan so it's been very cost saving for me.”

With the demand there, the airport doesn't plan to stop growing anytime soon. They plan to extend the runway this year.

Klein says, “We have additional capital projects going in so a lot of great things are happening at the airport.”