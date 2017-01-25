I-500 Race Organizers Anxious for Cooler Temperatures

"We always get the January thaw," I-500 race director Bill Cryderman said. "This year it's extended a little bit longer than we'd like."

While some people may be enjoying the recent mild temperatures, it's not ideal weather for the upcoming I-500 Race.

The I-500 organizers are working to make sure the track and grounds are ready to go for next week's race.

The snowmobile race brings thousands of people to Sault Ste. Marie to watch professional snowmobilers racing at high speeds.

Right now, organizers say the track has a good base, but it's looser than they'd like it to be.

They also need more cold weather to get the parking and pit areas in better shape.

Organizers are thankful cooler temperatures are on the way.

"We're looking pretty promising and optimistic that with the weather coming up and some single digit temperatures coming that everything is going to tighten well and put on a really good show next week," Cryderman said.

You can find a schedule of events for the I-500 here.