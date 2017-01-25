Sault Ste. Marie Police Department Investigating Break-In, Gun Fire

"It's kind of nerve-racking a little, but all my doors will be locked," a neighbor Jeanette McDaniel said.

Neighbors are concerned Wednesday after hearing about a break-in in Sault Ste. Marie.

Police say a man fired a gun after getting into the house.

Sault Ste. Marie police are now trying to figure out what happened in the home.

They know a shot was fired on Carrie St. Saturday evening.

Police did not release anything about the crime until Tuesday night.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the investigation.

Sault Ste. Marie Police are not releasing much, but what they have said is they are looking into every angle to figure out what exactly happened when someone called them on Saturday saying a man broke into their home.

"The call actually came in second hand from the victim's father who reported that his son had someone enter the house and believes that a gun was discharged in the home," Sault Ste. Marie Police Department Capt. John Larsen said.

Police say it was reported that a man fired a gun into a bedroom that someone was in.

"Our initial thought was that it is possible that a gun was discharged in that residence," Capt. Larsen said. "We don't know all the circumstances surrounding it."

Police were told the man who entered the home was thin, young and wearing a black hat, hoodie, sunglasses with a do-rag covering his face.

Jeanette McDaniel lives near the home this all happened at.

She says she heard the shot ring out Saturday.

"It kind of sounded like a hand gun, pistol to me," McDaniel said. "It was kind of scary. I almost didn't know if it was the TV or something real."

Now, knowing what happened, McDaniel just hopes police figure out who is responsible.

"You never know when you go to bed if something is going to happen or somebody is going to decide to break into my home," McDaniel said.

Sault Ste. Marie Police say they do not have any evidence to believe the public is in any danger.