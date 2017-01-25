Big Rapids Financial Advisor Discusses Dow Crossing 20,000

After weeks of skirting the line, a milestone on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 points for the first time ever on Wednesday.
20,068 to be exact, tacking on 155 points Wednesday.
The NASDAQ gained 55 points.
And the S&P 500 added 18.
It comes just two months after the Dow crossed 19,000.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke to a financial advisor in Big Rapids about what this means for the economy.
“At the end of the day it's all about earnings, and the U.S. economy, though not growing as much as we would wish, is still a remarkable entity. It's still growing, unemployment is still below five percent, gross domestic product is still growing every year and at the end of the day that's fabulous for long term investors,” said Daniel Terry of Edward Jones.
Dan Terry says now is also a good time to sit down with a financial advisor to discuss your portfolio.
