Great Lakes Crop Summit Welcomes Farmers to Mt. Pleasant's Soaring Eagle Casino

The 2017 Great Lakes Crop Summit started Wednesday, Jan. 25, bringing agricultural experts from all over into one room.

The forums were all in the Soaring Eagle Casino's Exhibit Hall in Mt. Pleasant.

More than 1,000 farmers are expected to fill the hall during the two-day event.

Topics ranged from grain marketing and corn sciences to bringing technology like drones and sensors into fields.

Farmers there say it’s an important time to share ideas.

"In two minutes, we are all talking and shaking hands and sharing ideas and that's really what these events are about,” said Chad Colby, guest speaker, drone pilot and agricultural technologist. “What a huge crowd. Over 1,000 people here, what a great event."

The event ends Thursday afternoon.