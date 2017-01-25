Isabella County Back Roads Spotted with Potholes, Mud, Water

Back roads throughout most of our viewing area are still a mess in one way or another.

Melting snow and ice are causing different problems.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr checked out gravel roads in Isabella County to see what the issues are for drivers.

--------------------------------------------------

It's not so much snow and ice anymore that's causing problems for gravel roads like Milbrook Road.

It's as you see it…water.

So when all of this water gathers in one place, problems with gravel start and that water needs a place to go.

“It’s terrible. It's always terrible,” said Lesley Hager, who has lived on Milbrook Road for 50 years. “The water just tears it apart."

A muddy mess from one end of Milbrook Road to another...

Potholes and puddles are leaving longtime homeowners like Lesley wet and miserable.

“You can just hear them pounding from hole to hole,” Hager said. “It's worse than a washboard because it's just big holes, potholes. If you come back [behind my house], you can get the full look of ‘Lake Milbrook.’"

There's so much water and it isn't draining.

Lesley says it's flooding her backyard and into a field.

Drivers are seeking shortcuts around the mud.

“The church parking lot. It gets used all the time,” Hager said. “When you get that far, you go to the church parking lot so you can go 50 feet."

“Right now, you can only go about 10 miles an hour, if you are lucky,” said Shannon MacGill, a 19-year Milbrook Road homeowner.

Others living down the road, like Shannon, fear damaging their cars...or getting stuck.

“It makes me very angry on a daily basis when I pull into my driveway,” MacGill says. “I try to wash my vehicle once a week but it gets muddy as soon as I turn around to wash it."

“We’d like roads that we can drive down and use and that are safe,” Hager says. “With all this water, they are not going to win."

The road commission says they are addressing this issue as well as spot-grading all side roads, as they can.