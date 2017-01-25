Spectrum Health Reed City, Big Rapids Care For Sick Patients

Two people are dead after an accident in Antrim County.
If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse, now is your chance.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a drowning victim.
Charges have been filed in connection to a massive dog fighting operation in the Lansing area.
Support for a proposal that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan. First, it has to make it onto the ballot.
* Skies Clear Nicely Today * Plenty Of Sunshine Friday - Sunday * Some Showers & Storms Early Next Week --------------------------- Today: Skies have cleared nicely and we will continue to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and evening! Expect highs to be in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the Northwest/North at 5-15mph. Get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather today. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight...
State police are searching for a missing downstate man they say could be in Northern Michigan.
