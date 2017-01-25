Spectrum Health Reed City, Big Rapids Care For Sick Patients

Northern Michigan doctors and nurses are staying busy this season with lots of people coming in under the weather.

Spectrum Health in Reed City and Big Rapids have seen a large amount of patients sick with stomach flu, influenza and even whooping cough.

Taylor Jones went to Reed City to find out what they're dealing with.

“The stomach flu has been running crazy since December,” says Dawn Giese, infection preventionist.

Spectrum Health Reed City and Big Rapids say they have seen an influx of patients this winter season with stomach flu, influenza and whooping cough.

They say stomach flu has been the most common.

“Lately it's just part of the season. Most of us are not outside airing our windows and the germs are staying in our house so we're just getting it again. Stomach flu can be common just as much as influenza. The biggest thing is making sure you wash your hands to stop infections. I can't harp on that enough, 20 seconds you need to be washing your hands followed by the CDC recommendations, stay out of public spaces,” says Giese.

Spectrum has not only seen sickness in patients, but among themselves, making it difficult to do their jobs.

“Monday itself, I had 10 staff members down with stomach flu and I was even calling people in who were sick with the stomach flu,” says Giese.

A nurse says working while sick is a challenge.

“It makes it very challenging knowing that you are going into a patient's room who is already compromised because of whatever illness they are here for, while making sure you are protecting yourself by wearing gloves and a mask all the time, it makes a lot of things more difficult for you,” says Jeanette Voelker, RN.

But the hospital has implemented a plan to make sure doctors and nurses are on call in order to ensure the best care for their patients.

Spectrum says the best way to prevent these illnesses is to take care of yourself.

“The best way to stop it is to wash your hands and rest as much as possible,” says Giese.