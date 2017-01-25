Leelanau Historical Society Asking People To Vote On Twitter For Grant Money

You can help keep some Northern Michigan history alive with a 21st century tool, Twitter.

Right now, the Leelanau Historical Society is one of five finalists to receive a grant to digitize parts of the Leelanau Enterprise Newspaper.

The articles date back to the 1800s.

There are two ways to vote to help the group reach their goal through Friday.

You can vote on Twitter, by using the hashtag, #DigLeelanau.

You can also vote by sending a postcard with a Michigan image and #DigLeelanau to Clarke Historical Library 250 E. Preston St. Mount Pleasant Michigan, 48859 through Friday, January 28.