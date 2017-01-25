Detroit Police Increase Reward In The Search For The Killer Of Sgt. Rose

An update Wednesday on the search for the killer of Sgt. Collin Rose.

Detroit police say the reward has increased to $82,500.

The Wayne State Officer was shot and killed near campus back in November.

Sgt. Rose graduated from Ferris State.

He spent part of his life working for Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry.

If you know who killed Sgt. Rose, you are asked to call Detroit police.