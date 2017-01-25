President Trump Orders Construction Of Wall Along U.S. Mexico Border

“A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders,” President Trump said.

New signatures and new orders.

President Trump is making moves to boost border security and crack down on illegal immigration.

It includes a promise to build a wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

Federal law has authorized a border wall along the U.S. Mexico border since 2006.

The catch? Congress has never funded it.

President Trump stands by his claim that Mexico will pay for the wall.

Mexico says that will not happen.

In his first one-on-one network television interview since his inauguration, he discussed the plan, and who will pay for it at first.

“Ultimately, it will come out of what's happening with Mexico. We're going to be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico. So they'll pay us back? Absolutely, 100%. So the American taxpayer will pay for the wall at first? All it is is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,” President Trump said.

The president added he hopes construction will start in the coming months.