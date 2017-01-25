Hart Apartment Fire Ruled Accidental

The investigation into what caused an apartment fire in Oceana County is now complete.

Back on December 15, two apartment complexes at the Parkview Manor Apartments in Hart burned to the ground.

Sixteen people lost everything and several people had to be taken to the hospital.

The Oceana County sheriff says the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

They say they looked at several different possible causes that all pointed to the fire being an accident.