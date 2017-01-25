Traverse City Man Found Dead In Parking Lot Died From Drug Overd - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Man Found Dead In Parking Lot Died From Drug Overdose

We have an update on the death of a Traverse City man.

Toxicology reports show the man died from a drug overdose.

The man's body was found in a car in a parking lot back in early December.

Tests show he had been using carfentanil, an opioid that's used to tranquilize elephants.