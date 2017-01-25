Presque Isle Co. Man Accused Of Impersonating A Public Officer

We're learning more details about a man accused of impersonating an officer.
State police say he was impersonating a police officer and it may not be his first time.
Stephen Daniel told troopers he was a federal agent and retired court officer.
That was after they pulled him over for simple traffic violations on Friday.
Troopers were immediately suspicious of his badge and ID.
They searched his home and found more items that made it look like Daniel was an officer.
None of it was real.
He's now charged with impersonating a public officer and other felonies.
State police are worried that someone went to this extent to try and make it look like he was an officer.
“This goes beyond just simply identifying himself as a police officer. He certainly has items here unique to law enforcement and tactical operations. That's why we're continuing with the investigation to find out exactly what his involvement and his intentions are with this,” says Trooper James Mendham.
MSP received tips from four people who said Daniel told them he was a police officer.
If you recognize him or got pulled over by a white 2005 Chevy Impala, you're asked to call the Alpena post at (989) 354-4101.
Sunday, July 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:22:12 GMT
Downtown Cadillac buzzing with people as local businesses went to the sidewalk. More than 25 stores set up shop outside and welcomed visitors from across the state. The Sidewalk Sales started on Friday and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:06:27 GMT
