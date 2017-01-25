Actress Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away

Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80.

According to her publicist, Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.

In the 1960s, Moore gained fame for her role as Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

She went on to create one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Moore has won seven Emmy awards, and was also nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of an affluent mother whose son was accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”