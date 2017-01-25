Looking for the Perfect Valentine's Gift? Consider Naming A Cockroach After Your Special Someone

You've still got a few weeks to score that perfect gift for your valentine, and the Bronx Zoo has a pretty outside the box option.

Zoo goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.

For a $10 donation you can download a certificate from the zoo's website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach.

The proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.

To name a cockroach in honor of your special someone, click here.