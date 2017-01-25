MyNorth Tickets Minute: Fulfillament TC, Winifred Haun & Dancers, Snow Festival

Storytelling, dancing and an annual winter festival that draws thousands; the cold weather doesn't stop us.

It's a busy time of year in Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has more details in this week's MyNorth Tickets Minute.

1/26 | Fulfillament TC #7

Presented by The Conscious Entrepreneur at the Workshop Brewery from 7 - 9 p.m.

Fulfillament is a storytelling event featuring local community leaders who share their journey towards fulfillment through vocation - the inside story. Each storyteller will issue a challenge for the audience to do something to find fulfillment in their own lives. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member with a good idea that needs some help to get it moving.

1/28 | Winifred Haun & Dancers "Promise"

Presented by West Shore Community College at the Peterson Auditorium from 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Peterson Auditorium Dance works with a strong technical base that reflects the complexity of the human condition, with the intent of informing the viewers' perception of him/herself and the world.

33rd Annual North American Snow Festival

Presented in party by Porterhouse Presents at the Cadillac Commons

2/3 - Snowmobilers Ball 6 - 11 p.m.

2/4 - Winter Beer Fest 6 – 11 p.m.

Established in 1984, the North American Snow Festival is getting a huge boost this year with brand new events and the best in local brews, food & music.