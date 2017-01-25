Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Trail Dispute

Leelanau County property owners are planning to appeal a judge’s decision about trail at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Back in December, the Little Traverse Lake Property Owners Association filed a lawsuit against the park.

The association says the trail comes too close to homes and they have environmental concerns, like losing trees.

Court documents show a judge sided with the park, saying those concerns weren't brought up in the two public comment periods in 2008 and 2009 before work on the trail started.

The park now says the association has decided to appeal that decision.