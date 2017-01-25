Cherry Capital Airport Reports Record Year For 2016 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cherry Capital Airport says 2016 was a record year.

The airport says it beat the previous record for the number of passengers by more than 21,000

That record was set in 2005.

TVC says their numbers make the airport the fourth largest airport in terms of passengers in Michigan.

Earlier this year TVC announced they are starting non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring.