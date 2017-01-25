Art Van Furniture To Be Sold To Private Equity Firm - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Art Van Furniture To Be Sold To Private Equity Firm

A private equity firm out of Boston is buying Michigan-based Art Van Furniture.

The deal is said to be worth $550 million, and is expected to be official next month.

Art Van is one of the largest furniture retailers in the country, with several stores across Northern Michigan.

The company has not said how the sale will impact those stores, but existing company leadership will not change.