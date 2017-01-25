New Report Could Bring Changes To Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District

A report released this week may bring changes to the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.

For the past several months, TBAISD has been working with financial consultants, looking at the districts budgets, capital projects and future technology needs.

The superintendent says the data collected shows they need to make some significant upgrades in the next three to five years, changes that will cost more than its $32 million fund balance.

The district says with technology always changing, it is one area where they want to stay up to date.

But they also need to stay strong financially.

"To look at the related technology that is within those buildings and look at that as it relates to the general financial picture, that's something that we needed to engage in to make sure we're in a good position going forward," says Jason Jeffrey, assistant superintendent.

The school board didn't make any decisions from the report yet.

They will continue to discuss it at their February 7 meeting.