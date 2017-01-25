Father Accused of Taking Daughter Away From Foster Care Home Charged

The father accused of taking his daughter away from her foster care home in Muskegon is now charged with the crime.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo was with her father, Mark Saporita-Fargo for an unsupervised visit Monday, but he didn't bring her back when he was supposed to.

Police found the two in Hillsdale County Tuesday after Mason County deputies sent out a state wide alert.

Saporita-Fargo is now charged with unlawful imprisonment, absconding his bond and being a habitual offender.

He was also supposed to go on trial Tuesday for sex crimes in Mason County.

Police arrested Jeffery Miller downstate. He's accused of driving Mark and Hailey to their car.

He's being moved to Mason County to be charged.