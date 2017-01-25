Ashley is a little fashionista with a full plate.

She's very busy finishing up her high school degree and has high hopes for the future.

This week in Grant Me Hope, you might be the family she fits right into.

Ashley is 17 years old and enjoys hanging out with friends and being creative.

After she graduates high school, she plans to attend Western Michigan University to study art and social work.

Ashley is looking for a forever family to adopt her.

“The family that I get is going to be my support. They're going to be the ones I go to. And I want them to know that, no matter what happens, I'm going to be there. You're going to be my family for life,” says Ashley.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Ashley and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.