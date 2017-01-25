Dow Hits 20,000 For First Time Ever

For the first time, the Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points.

This is the latest milestone in a record-setting stock market drive.

Since bottoming out in the spring of 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the market has been moving steadily higher. It’s continued to rise after the 2016 election.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Dow was up 102 point to 20,018, the Nasdaq was up 48 points to 5,600 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points to 2,290.