Fish Oil Taken During Pregnancy Could Reduce Asthma Risk In Children

A new study shows more expecting moms picking up an unexpected vitamin in the pharmacy.

The study released by the University of Copenhagen shows moms taking fish oil during their last three months of pregnancy were less likely to have children with asthma or wheezing allergies.

Asthma cases are higher in countries that consume less of the omega-3 fatty acids and Cadillac Allergy Specialist, Dr. Martin Dubravec says, the two may be linked; “Fish oil is thought to be in part anti-inflammatory and if we look at asthma as an immune system process in part due to inflammation irritation of the airways, that's really what asthma is, perhaps there may be a connection there.”

Before the study can be fully insured there is still research to be done on potential side effects.