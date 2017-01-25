Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary To Receive $50,000 Award - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary To Receive $50,000 Award

Posted: Updated:

The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena is receiving a $50,000 award.

The organization was recognized for its "Get Into Your Sanctuary" campaign that supports marine sanctuary in Lake Huron.

The grant is one of the five Ernest F. Hollings Ocean Awareness Awards given nationwide.

They recognize efforts to protect ocean and Great Lakes coastal areas. 