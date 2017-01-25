MTM On The Road: Great Lakes Malting Company in Traverse City

As the fifth leading state in breweries and a growing number of distilleries, the recipe for Michigan-made craft beverages is lacking in one very large ingredient: locally sourced malted grains. That's why Great Lakes Malting Company opened shop in Traverse City back in 2014, specializing in malted barley, wheat and rye for local crafters. These days they're up in full production and opening their doors for a live tour on Michigan This Morning. Join us for a peek inside!