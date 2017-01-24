Stormcloud Brewing Company Breaks Ground on New Production Facility

The first sign of the future as a local brewing company breaks ground on a new production facility.

Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort broke ground on their new production facility on Tuesday.

Stormcloud purchased the six acre property over the summer.

It’s just outside of Frankfort along M-115.

Tuesday, crews came in to start moving dirt around the site which will eventually become a 10-thousand square foot facility.

They hope to produce 20 barrels of beer which is 12 more than they're currently producing.

Stormcloud is excited to expand in Benzie County and beyond.

“It's totally exciting, it's fantastic. Quality is at the forefront of everything we do, so it's taken a bit longer than we expected it to but we wanted to make sure all the right pieces were in place,” says Keirsun Scott, the marketing manager at Stormcloud Brewing Co.

The brewing company says they plan to have the facility up by mid-summer and hope to start brewing soon after.