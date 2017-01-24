Maples Medical Care Facility Makes Strides Towards Opening New Building

“I want to see this building compliant and I want to see this building open,” says Kathy Howland.

After more than two years, a local medical care facility still sits empty.

But that could finally change.

The new Maples Medical Care Facility was set to open in September of 2014.

But inspections in 2015 showed the roof on the Benzie County facility was not up to code.

Since then, a number of changes have been made, installing a new sprinkler system, fire retardant treatments and smoke detectors.

Local taxpayers say they want to see a new roof put on the building.

But code changes discussed Tuesday night mean it could open without one.

In continuing coverage, 9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington shows us how the Maples hopes to open without a waiver.

A building sits dark. It’s the way it’s been for the last two years. But Tuesday night marks one step closer to its opening.

“Here in December of 2016, center for Medicare and Medicaid services changed their codes to the 2012 life safety code and the 2013 alternative approach to life safety,” says Tom Longanbach, chairman of the Benzie County Building Authority.

What may seem like a small change in code, means a big change for the Maples Medical Care Facility.

“With these changes in the CMS inspection standards that now the facility would be cited but it no longer requires a waiver,” Longanbach goes on.

Medicare and Medicaid Services standards list that the building will now be compliant, under an alternative method plan. The facility had to pass a fire safety evaluation. With the sprinkler and fire retardant wall additions, the building is considered equivalent in their books.

“There were 10 compartments and had to have a passing score in all of them. Under the old guidelines we didn't pass. We were 2 points short in 3 of the compartments,” says Longanbach.

Under the new guidelines, the building will be re-inspected and cited every 15 months, but many taxpayers say they still want a new roof on the building.

“I want to see it to pass code so that we are not going to be cited every year,” says Kathy Howland.

For many, it’s a topic close to home.

Howland goes on, “I have a very dear friend that was there and I visited her at least 4 or 5 times a week and she has since passed and didn't have the luxury of seeing this beautiful building and it seriously breaks my heart to see that building empty.”

It's not clear when The Maples Medical Care Facility could actually house residents.